Anambra Governorship Election: See Who Federation Of Igbo Youths Is Rooting For

A socio-cultural group, Federation of Igbo Youths Association (FIYA) Anambra chapter has pledged their support for Prince Donatus Okonkwo as the right candidate to vote for in the upcoming Anambra State governorship election saying, with his impeccable pedigree as a successful business mogul, he will bring the right change and propel Anambra State to an enviable status in Nigeria’s political map.

Don Okonkwo According to the group’s spokesperson Mr. Valentine Igwebuike in a release to media, he reiterated need for Ndi-Anambra to rewrite the perception about Anambra States’ political terrain seen as turbulent by voting en-mass for Don Okonkwo. He said; “Anambra 2017 governorship election is coming with different pictures that will change the wrong perceived impressions about Anambra political behaviour.

This new change is surfacing with the appearance of some rare gems, who are bouncing into the politicking ring of Anambra political contest and one of these political juggernauts is Prince Donatus Okonkwo, a business magnet and philanthropist. Having attested his integrity and also his capacity as an enviable captain of the Tetrazzini Groups, Zzini media among other investments globally, his articulate disposition and liberal nature singles him out as the focused and oriented governor Anambra people needs.

For this reason and more, Federation of Igbo Youths Association Anambra chapter are strongly behind him and urges the good people of Anambra to vote massively for him for a better Anambra State.” The FIYA chief in his statements made reference to the true political situation in Anambra state, bemoaning the fact that with all the human and financial resources that Anambra possesses, it is still very sad to note that the state lacks proper direction from the politicians in the state who have lost sense of social decency in their empty quest for political power despite the effort and wisdom of former governor, Peter Obi who strive to save Anambra from possible political explosion.

