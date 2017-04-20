APC Councillorship Aspirant Shot During Primary Election In Benue (Graphic Photos)

Hon. Clement Ogbu, a Councillorship aspirant for Ekile Ward in Ado Local Government, Benue state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC -was shot yesterday at the venue of the APC Councillorship primary in Ekile, according to a report by Eche Joe Ngbede.

The APC candidate who survived the gunshot is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/apc-councillorship-aspirant-shot-during.html

