APC Youths In Rivers Burn A Coffin With APC Logo As They Decamp To PDP (Photos)

APC youths in Rumuokparali brought a Casket with APC logo design on it to show they have surrendered and embrace the people’s democratic party in River State. They also submitted their brooms to PDP chairman which were all burnt at the venue

According to the youths Apc is buried in Rivers state.

Abeg abeg who can give me a perfect definition of politics.Which way 9ja?Una sure say these youths no go join APC tomorrow?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/apc-youths-in-rumuokparali-brought.html?m=1