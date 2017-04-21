Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministeries was seen today with DIG Joshak Habila, CP Okoye Celestine at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The Preacher is currently in a web of accusation from a Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo who claims they both had an affair together during which she aborted for him. It is not yet clear whether the Apostle’s visit to the Force Headquarters is related to the issue, but we do have reports that Stephanie Otobo just filed a $ 5m lawsuit against Apostle Johnson Suleman In Canada. Below are pictures of his visit. Take note of his Versace shoes.

http://wotzup.ng/apostle-johnson-suleman-visits-force-headquarters-abuja-photos/