Apostle Suleman Donates N1m To A Baby Who Lost His Mother After Delivery (Pics)

The baby pictured above is 48 hours old.He lost his mum to the cold hands of death right after he was delivered. In tears and pain the family of the child rushed him to church.God’s Servant Apostle Johnson Suleman prayed for the child and family.

He has taken over the welfare of the child and also promised to open an account with the sum of N1,000,000 for his upbringing.

