Apostle Suleman Donates N1m To A Baby Who Lost His Mother After Delivery (Pics)

Posted February 9, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

The baby pictured above is 48 hours old.He lost his mum to the cold hands of death right after he was delivered. In tears and pain the family of the child rushed him to church.God’s Servant Apostle Johnson Suleman prayed for the child and family.

He has taken over the welfare of the child and also promised to open an account with the sum of N1,000,000 for his upbringing.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/apostle-suleman-takes-over-upbringing.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Suleman Donates €2000 To Great Ormond Hospital, UK (Pics) According to a report by We Love Apostle Suleman,Apostle Suleman who is currently in UK donated €2000 to Great Ormond...
  2. Apostle Suleman Buys A Toyota For His Church Member (Photos) Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his church members with a Toyota car.The excited woman could be...
  3. Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep (Photos) Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep. Check out...
  4. Photos Of Apostle Suleman Briefing Journalists After Honoring DSS Invitation Below are photos of Apostle Suleiman briefing journalists after honouring DSS invitation in Abuja today. Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/photos-of-apostle-suleman-briefing.html...
  5. Apostle Suleman Preaches Under The Rain In Lagos (Photos) The Etsako, Edo State born preacher was seen ministering to his congregation under the rain, in Lagos, recently. http://www.yeoal.com/2016/10/photos-apostle-suleman-preaches-under.html Nairaland...
  6. Watch your tongue, DSS warns Apostle Suleman Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The Department of State Services has asked the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson...
  7. Hate speech: DSS frees pastor who mobilised support for Apostle Suleman The Department of State Services has released Tareri Avwomakpa, a son of the founder of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri,...
  8. I rejected private jet gift —Apostle Johnson Suleman The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Intervational, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who just ended the Johannesburg, South Africa, version of...
  9. Fayose Kneels On The Alter, Prays For Nigeria At Apostle Suleman’s Crusade (Pics) Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose got emotional as he prayed for Nigeria with Apostle Johnson Suleman of The Omega Fire...
  10. “I Repeat It, Christians Defend Yourselves” – Apostle Suleman The controversial clergyman took to his twitter account to charge Christians to defend themselves during religious crisis. Apostle Suleman two...

< YOHAIG home