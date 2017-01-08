Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep (Photos)
Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep.
Check out photos of the Pastor posing with the jeep below
