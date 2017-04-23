Are You Going To Heaven Or Hell? Check This Out

Tell yourself why you will be going to heaven or hell.

Only you can tell. Because you know your secret Life you live behind the crowd.

Most people never attended to this all times question before death come knocking at the door of their lives

Someone will say there is nothing like heaven or hell, you must be speaking from your dreams.

I have seen both heaven and hell and I know that it’s based on our understanding of the both that carries the day.

Don’t tell me, speak with yourself before you go to bed tonight ask yourself why should I be allowed to go to heaven or hell….

Do you know the way?

John 14:6 Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man comes to the Father, but by me.

14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.

If you don’t, continue in your ways

Revelation 22:7 Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keeps the sayings of the prophecy of this book.

22:10 And he said to me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand.

22:11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.

22:12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.

22:13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

22:14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loves and makes a lie.

22:16 I Jesus have sent my angel to testify to you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.

22:17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.

22:18 For I testify to every man that hears the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:

22:19 And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

We say come Lord Christ Jesus. Amen