Aregbesola Orders Ex-Commissioners Out Of Government Quarters

Scores of political gladiators in Osun, as well as residents of the state were in total confusion on Thursday as news filtered in that former commissioners and other aides of the governor have been ejected from their official quarters in Osogbo as a result of the directive from the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

DAILY POST reliably gathered that the directive has continued to generate a lot of tension among the former aides, who have continued to reside at their official apartments despite the dissolution of the cabinet after the completion of Aregbesola’s first term in office in November 26, 2014.

The governor is already in the 26th month of his second term in office without constituting a cabinet, and strangely, former Commissioners and array of Special Advisers still operate their offices and maintain official apartments at the government’s quarters.

A reliable source at the government’s circle told DAILY POST that most of the former aides of the governor still perform executive role under the guise of ‘”consultancy.”

For instance, the introduction of standard scale for market women in 2016, coined “Osuwon Omoluabi” which was launched by the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative, Industry,and Empowerment, was practically handled by the former Commissioner in the Ministry, Mr Jayeoba Alagbada.

Also, the recent establishment of Osun Job Centre by the administration of governor Rauf Aregbesola was coordinated by the former commissioner in the state, Ms. Mobolaji Akande.

In addition, the 2016 Christmas Carol, organised by the government of Osun, had the former Commissioner for Information, Mr Sunday Akere as the head of the organising committee, and the prime mover.

However, calls were put through to the Chief of staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola without any response. The text message sent to him for comment was not also replied till the time of filling this report.

