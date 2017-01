Armed Men Storm Owerri High Court, Rescue Notorious Criminal ‘vampire’, 48 Others



I just got this news from a reliable source in Owerri.

An inmate was taken to High Court Owerri, few minutes ago, a group of armed men stormed the high court. They rescued a notorious criminal, kidnapper called "Vampire" and 48 others.

They also took a rifle from a prison armed squad personnel.