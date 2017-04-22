Armed Robbers Chop Off The Hand Of A Man In Yobe Who Didn’t Give Them Money (Pics)

From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,thieves on Thursday chopped off the hand of a man in Potiskum,Yobe state.The robbers got angry when they requested for money from him but he told them he was not having money.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/thieves-chop-off-hand-of-man-in-yobepics.html?m=1

