“Armed Robbers Storm UNIUYO; Rob Students”

Daredevil armed robbers have just attacked and robbed the students of the University of Uyo who were having night reading session at the CBN Hall, Town Campus, ahead of their first semester examinations which start tomorrow.

The robbers carted away laptop computers, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the helpless students.

As at the time of writing this, the number of casualties could not be ascertained, though the robbers fired gunshots during the few minutes operation