Arresting Apostle Suleman Will Create Problems For Buhari – Buhari Support Group

A group known as the Buhari Support Group, BSG, has warned the Department of State Services, DSS, against arresting the senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Apostle Johnson Suleman, stressing that such action will spell doom for the current Federal Government.

Recall that the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had in the early hours of Wednesday prevented operatives of the DSS from arresting Suleman in the early hours of Wednesday but the attempt was foiled by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The attempted arrest was allegedly connected to Suleman’s recent message to his members to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him or the church.

But in a statement signed by its deputy director, Blessing Agbomhere, the group said arresting of cleric will pitch the Christian community against the Buhari-led Federal Government.

The group noted that Suleman’s comments on the killings in Southern Kaduna were a reflection of the mind of the Christian community across the country.

The group also urged the DSS to focus on stopping clashes between farmers and herdsmen in parts of the country and ensure the security of lives and property.

According to Agbomhere, “Everybody has a right to free speech, any attempt to arrest him can cause a lot of setback for the Buhari administration.

“As a supporter of the President and a believer in this administration, I don’t want the presidency or the DSS to be drawn into a religious battle.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/27/arresting-apostle-johnson-suleman-will-create-problems-buhari-group-warns-dss/