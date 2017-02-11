Arsenal Vs Hull City Today At 1:30pm

Arsenal will continue to hold tight to its usual cup 4th place when it play host to Hull City. Arsenal lost scandaliously to league leader Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Emirates Stadium, London

Saturday, February 11

7:30 a.m. EST, 12:30 GMT

Match Officials

Referee: Mark Clattenburg

Assistants: Jake Collin and Adrian Holmes

4th Official: Roger East

Reverse Fixture: Hull City 1 – 4 Arsenal

This Match, Last Time: Arsenal 2 – 2 Hull City (October 18, 2014)

All-Time in All Competitions: 17 Arsenal wins, 3 Hull City wins, 5 draws

Arsenal’s League Form: W-D-W-W-L-L

Hull City’s League Form: D-L-W-L-D-W

Listen, I know I promised this would be funny if Arsenal lost at Stamford Bridge, but that tone doesn’t feel quite right yet. The circumstances still feel more dire than comical at this point.

On the other hand, I discovered that Marvel’s Website lets you create your own comics , so please allow new TalkSPORT pundit Iron Man to tell you why he thinks Hector Bellerín should’ve played on:

Bleep you, Iron Man.

Arsenal Squad News

Out: Ramsey (calf,) Debuchy (match fitness,) Cazorla (Achilles)

Doubts: Bellerín (having his head smashed,) Elneny (Africa Cup)

Suspended: Xhaka (fourth of four, serious foul play / second red card)

Mohamed Elneny has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and could be available for selection; Elneny scored to put Egypt up 1-0 in the final, but Cameroon came from behind to win 2-1. Granit Xhaka will serve the fourth match of his four match ban, meaning he will be available domestically against Sutton United in next weekend’s FA Cup tie; he would have been available in Europe for Arsenal’s trip to Munich on Wednesday, anyway.

With Aaron Ramsey out two more weeks at the least, Arsenal will need Elneny to slip in sooner rather than later, which might be easier said than done, since he did pick up a calf injury while on international duty. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has performed well in the central role over the last few weeks, but in my opinion, Francis Coquelin has been struggling since his return from injury.

Arsenal have a lot of interchangeable options up top: Lucas Pérez was mysteriously not available in the 18-man squad at Stamford Bridge last week, which was explained as an ankle problem. There has not been any further mention of Pérez since that explanation, which leads me to believe he’s available again. So, who starts along with Mesut Özil in the forward quartet among Pérez, Alexis Sánchez, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, and Alex Iwobi?

Elsewhere, despite errors in previous games, I would be stunned if Petr ?ech were dropped. I would also be surprised if Hector Belleriín were fit to play, but the team doctors have more information than I do.

Predicted XI: ?ech, Bellerín, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Alexis, Özil, Welbeck.

Hull City Squad News

Out: Henrikson (shoulder,) Odubajo (knee,) Davies (thigh,) Hernández (thigh,) Luer (knee,) Keane (knee,) Mason (head)

Doubts: Lenihan (knee,) Elmohamady (Africa Cup,) Dawson (calf)

Like Elneny, Egyptian midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady is returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning his inclusion in Marco Silva’s XI is a doubt.

There are a number of long-term injuries in the Hull City squad, so let’s go through this slowly, shall we? Obviously, there is no timetable yet for the return of Ryan Mason after he suffered a fractured skull at Chelsea, in what is apparently a very dangerous end of that pitch. On the backline, captain Michael Dawson picked up a calf injury during warm-ups last week and is expected to miss a few weeks; Andrea Ranocchia, on loan from Inter, will deputize. Curtis Davies is out for another eight weeks with a thigh injury, while Moses Odubajo, with a fractured patella, will be back in late April or early May. There’s no timetable that I can see for Brian Lenihan, who had knee surgery.

In the midfield, in addition to Mason’s injury, Markus Henrikson is out with a separated shoulder. He’s close to having full movement in the joint again, and should return in March. Up top, Will Keane and Greg Luer as both out long-term with knee injuries. Lazar Markovi? is available again; he was ineligible to play last week against Liverpool, his parent club.

Uruguayan striker Abel Hernández has a slight tear in his hamstring which will keep him out for three to four weeks. Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse, on loan from Everton, came off the bench to replace him last week and scored.

Predicted XI: Jakupovi?, Robertson, Ranocchia, Maguire, Elabdellaoui, Huddlestone, N’Diaye, Clucas, Grosicki, Markovi?, Niasse.