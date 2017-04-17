Assassination Attempt: See Senator Dino Melaye & Family In Church For Thanksgiving

Following the assassination attempt by gunmen who stormed his house in Kogi State, in the early hours of Saturday, Dino Melaye and his cousins, his parents, siblings yesterday all stormed The Apostlic church at Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi State, to thank God for sparing his life.

The Senator even rolled on the floor to thank God, for saving him on Saturday, when about 10 men stormed his Kogi home and rained bullets into
the house, destroying cars and other things.

The Senator who has also been active on Instagram, has also got an Instagram crush, who felt bad immediately news of the assassination attempt was made public.

More photos after the cut;

