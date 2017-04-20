ASUU Calls For JAMB Registrar’s Resignation

Following alleged lopsidedness in the on-going registration of candidates by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr Deji Omole has called on the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede to voluntarily resign from office.

The academic union also asked the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to call the registrar to order to lessen the difficulty being experienced by the candidates.

Dr Omole said the board had outlived its usefulness and the best thing is to scrap it and allow universities design their standard examination for their own candidates.

He noted that the fact that a mock examination was stopped due to logistic reasons underscored the point of alleged incompetence of the Registrar, noting that if candidates could not do mock how sure are they to pass the examination.

He said: “Why will anybody make life difficult for candidates whose parents are struggling to live under the terrible condition the government has made them to live in?"

“Why would somebody introduce changes that are only known by members of the board? We have made case for the scrapping of this body because in the present instance the introduction of different registration procedures has turned candidates to victims of fraud.”while different centres now make business by arranging with private schools who bring all their students in group to come and register while children of the masses look on.”

“This is a failed approach to change and the Registrar admitted this with the cancellation of the mock examination. How can we ensure that the candidates prepare well for the exams when they spend weeks waiting for Personal Identification Number and are at the mercy of registration officers who force them to go to cybercafe where they have arrangements to first create their profile before they can have their PIN”

“This is where people are duping Nigerian children. This is a total failure. Students must have at least three months for registration, its procedure must be open and their options to public universities must not be limited to serve the agenda of the proprietors of private universities”, he argued.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/ASUU-calls-jamb-registrars-resignation/