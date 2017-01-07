Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley (Pics, Video)

Warri billionaire businessman and oil tycoon Ayiri Emami caused a scene after storming the streets of Lagos in his customized 1965 Bentley with his guys. The car which was customized with his title, ‘Akulagba of Warri’ -attracted much attention from people around who gathered to catch a glimpse of the classic luxury car.

Video>>>
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7qAVOQ04Ek

What do you think?

