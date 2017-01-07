Ayriri Emami Storms The Streets Of Lagos In A 1965 Customized Bentley (Pics, Video)

Warri billionaire businessman and oil tycoon Ayiri Emami caused a scene after storming the streets of Lagos in his customized 1965 Bentley with his guys. The car which was customized with his title, ‘Akulagba of Warri’ -attracted much attention from people around who gathered to catch a glimpse of the classic luxury car.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/billionaire-ayriri-emami-storms-streets.html

Video>>>

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7qAVOQ04Ek