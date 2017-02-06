Bayelsa Man Sexually Abused His 12-Year-Old Daughter For 4 Years

Women Lawyers Shed Tears As Police Arrest Father For Sexually Abusing 12 yrs old Daughter For 4 Years

Scores of Women lawyers in Bayelsa State were weekend thrown into tears following the police arrest of a 50 years old Father over alleged sexual abuse and having canal knowledge of his 12 years old daughter for Four years.

Also arrested was a 46 years old man over alleged abduction of a 12 years old girl and having canal knowledge of her.

Leadership gathered that the secretariat of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) was thrown into a mournful mood over the double cases of defilement of two 12 years old girls recorded.

According to officials of FIDA, FIDA Bayelsa Secretariat was filled with tears as a man, his wife and 12-year old daughter stormed our office seeking for justice as their daughter was mercilessly defiled by a 46 years old man.

According to him, the daughter was sent on an errand to buy an item just opposite his house and the suspect pounced on his daughter. The suspect has already been arrested and detained in police custody.

The State Chairperson of FIDA, Dise Ogbise-Erhisere,the Public Relations Officer, Barr. Bilkisu Odoko and the FIDA financial Secetary,Barr. Boma Miebai could not hold back their tears but reassured the victim and her parents that they will get justice.

