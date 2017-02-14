BBNaija: Bisola Calls T’Boss ‘Ashawo’ For Kissing Fake Housemate, Jon

The ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show took another controversial twist on Tuesday morning as one of the contestants; Tboss kissed fake housemate, Jon.

IGODO TV recalls that Sunday eviction show broke the internet after host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, appeared on stage with an extra bulge in his pants and ushered in two new fake housemates.

The fake housemates, Jon and Ese according to Big Brother were introduced to shake up things in the house.

Meanwhile, Tboss who used to be cozy with ex-housemate, Miyonse seems to have moved on as she kisses Jon.

The kiss incident between the housemates happened on Tuesday morning.

The act started when Jon offered Tboss food from his mouth leading to a kiss.

Housemate, Bisola on sighting the duo called T.boss ‘Ashawo.’

Miyonse who left the house some weeks ago said he felt betrayed, knowing that his ‘lover’ TBoss nominated him for eviction.

