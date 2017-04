Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba who is currently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja paid a courtesy visit to Former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-visits-former-igp-mike-okiro.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTJ8CgLFhHw/?taken-by=efemoney