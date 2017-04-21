BBNaija: Efe Visits P’square Banana Island Mansion (Photos)

Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe chilled in Psquare mansion at Banana Island today.

He chilled with Peter, Paul, DJ Switch, Cameron ( Peter’s Son) and his wife, Lola.

The time spent was partially streamed on Instagram live, with Efe taking a full tour of the house, spending time at his cinema, pool and other part of their home.

They also shared wisdom and advice between themselves, with Efe humbly listening.

We hope they hit the studio, all we want na good music

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-chills-takes-tour-of.html