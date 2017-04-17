BBNaija: “Efe’s ‘Lagos’ Album Is Wack” – See Comments On Boom Music Player

Efe who was crowned the winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija released his album immediately after the end of the BBNaija show that lasted 3 months.

The Album titled "Lagos" got mix feelings among fans.

According to comments on the album page on Tecno mobile music player "Boom Music Player", comments on the the Album made it clear the Album is wack.

Efe rap style is unique but his punch lines and lyrics needs improvement, and the production is not the best he can get.

See screenshots of comments below:

http://www.naijatatafo.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-winner-efe-album-is-wack-see.html?m=1