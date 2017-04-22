“BBNaija Judges Were Unfair In My Exit, There Was No Molestation” – Kemen

Posted April 22, 2017 1:38 pm by Comments

Former BBNaija housemate, Ekemen has declared that judges of the reality television show were unfair to have disqualified him over an alleged sexual assault on Tboss. He said this while reacting to a question by New Telegraph, on whether the judges who disqualified him were fair.

His words: “I don’t think they were fair but in their perception of the scenario, it is normal for them to take the decision they took because it was necessary at that time based on how sensitive they were to the issue.” .

On if T-boss led him into touching her breast, the fitness trainer said, “There was no leading on, I and T-Boss had a cordial relationship. There was no leading on of any sort and there was no case of molestation.”

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/bbnaija-judges-unfair-disqualifying-no-case-molestation-kemen/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kemen disqualified from #BBNaija Kemen, one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series. He was caught...
  2. BBNaija: Take solace in Jesus, Akwa Ibom Speaker tells Kemen The Speaker Akwa Ibom State Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has declared his support for Kemen (Ekemini Ekerette) the disgraced #BBNaija...
  3. BBNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The Show (Photos) Read the earlier trend: http://www.nairaland.com/3664890/bbnaija-kemen-touches-tboss-while Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kemen has officially been Disqualified and evicted from the house for...
  4. BBNaija: ”Let’s Put The Kemen Issue To Rest” – Tboss Tells Fans TBoss has taken to twitter to tell her fans to let the issue concerning Kemen to rest. Kemen was disqualified...
  5. BBNaija: “Sorry doesn’t make things right” Tboss’ sister reacts to Kemen getting as much media attention as other housemates Apparently, BBNaija contestant, Tboss’ sister is not happy with disqualified BBNaija housemate, Kemen, getting as much media attention as other...
  6. BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept. Twitter Users Call Him A ‘Pervert’ Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen is currently under fire on all social media after he was apparently caught on tape...
  7. #BBNaija: Kemen tenders apology to Tboss and women Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen has apologised for his sexual misconduct to his fellow housemate,  Tboss after he was disqualified...
  8. See How BBNaija Housemates Will Start Avoiding Tboss After Kemen’s Disqualification Pictured below is an epic illustration of how Big Brother Naija Housemate will start avoiding Tboss after Kemen was disqualified...
  9. Kemen’s family threaten to sue BBNaija over his disqualification from the show The family of Big Brother Naija’s disqualified housemate, Kemen, have expressed their disappointment on Kemen’s disqualification from the TV show, vowing to...
  10. BBNaija : Akwa Ibom Speaker, Onofiok Declares Support For Kemen Onofiok Luke, Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has declared his support for Ekerette popularly known as Kemen,...

< YOHAIG home