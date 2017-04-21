BBNaija: See How Efe Landed In Abuja (Photos)
Posted April 21, 2017 6:38 pm by admin Comments
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba has just landed in the Federal capital Territory, Abuja to continue his media tour.
See more photos below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-lands-in-abuja-in-style.html
Related posts:
- BBNaija: Photos From Media Tours Of Efe & Ex-Housemates Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba, 1st Runner, Bisola, 2nd Runner TBoss, 3rd Runner Up, Debbie-Rise and Marvis continued their...
- BBNaija: Efe Visits Former Police IG, Mike Okiro (Photo) Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba who is currently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja paid a courtesy visit to...
- BBNaija: Ex-Housemate, Bally Supports Efe With A Customized T-shirt (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bally has declared his support for Efe and last man standing to win the Big Brother...
- Photos From Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe’s Press Conference & Car Presentation Photos from Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe and 1st Runner Up, Bisola Press conference after, Efe was presented with his...
- BBNaija: Photos From The Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos Photos from eviction party held in honour of Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bassey at No Chill, Lekki, Lagos on...
- BBNaija: Ex-Housemate, Thin Tall Tony Arrives Calabar In Style (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Thin Tall Tony who was recently evicted from the Big Brother Naija Reality Show arrived Calabar...
- BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel has been announced as Payporte Fashion Ambassador. Uriel signed a deal with the official Sponsor...
- BBNaija: Bisola Was The Girl Falz The Bahd Guy Used In His ‘Ellobae’ Video (Photos) Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola has come a long way though. Bisola is actually the girl, FalzTheBahGuy used on his...
- BBNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The Show (Photos) Read the earlier trend: http://www.nairaland.com/3664890/bbnaija-kemen-touches-tboss-while Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kemen has officially been Disqualified and evicted from the house for...
- BBNaija: Efe’s Fans Organize Massive Get-Together In Lagos & Abuja (Photos) Drunk in love fans of Big Brother Naija housemate Efe, last Saturday in Lagos, Abuja & South Africa held massive...
What do you think?