“Before You Jump On The Plane To Study Abroad, What You Should Know”

Posted April 20, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

1 contact the country embassey where the university is located. ask them relevant questions ? at times the embassey may request for an official letter for that purpose and a little amount of cash. pls do it .it worth it.

2 consult ministry of education in abuja . at times school may be accredited in her country but unfit for nigeria education standard. mary abacha uni in niger is a typical example. this might also cost you. do it. it is better

3 ensure the institution program is accredited by relevant authourity where the school is located. make the use of website to checj on agency responsible for validating schools programs. eg in the germany FIBAA is the only responsible agent to vaiidate business course.

lastly. make sure , you document are valid ?i.e?waec ,passport and other traveling document are intact and free of fraud. this might be an obstacle for you to proceed into nysc after you complet your degree if there isa little suspect of fraud? ASK ME ANY QUESTION ABOUT STUDY ABROAD

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Do you want to study abroad? …because, if you would like to study abroad, this is going to be the most important message you would read...
  2. Why study abroad? There are tonnes of reason why people to choose to study abroad but the most common is the education system....
  3. Do you intend to study abroad? Then come to Rosebowl Education Consult LTD “The most powerful tool to socio-political and economic stability is education. Everyone deserves to be educated but not all who...
  4. Student auctions her virginity online so that she can study abroad with bids starting at £130,500 A 20 year old Russian student simply known as Ariana has revealed she has decided to auction her virginity online...
  5. Send Chibok girls abroad to study – LG Chairman President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof Yemi  Osinbajo with the Released 21 Chibok School Girls as Vice President Prof...
  6. Need an English Proficiency test to study or live abroad PTE Academic is a computer-based academic English language testaimed at non-native English speakers wanting to study abroad or wanting to...
  7. Last minute admission to study abroad Are you a Fresh secondary school leaver with hopes and dreams of studying abroad? Are you currently studying in any...
  8. Check Out Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Fees For Fresh Students Please I’ll like this to get to the relevant authorities. I really don’t know who to report this issue to....
  9. INEC declares APC’s Badaru winner in Jigawa The All Progressoves Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mohammadu Badaru has been declared winner of the gubernatorial election Jigawa State. He...
  10. Student Auctions Virginity To Raise Money To Study Abroad A 20-year-old student is auctioning her virginity online in order to raise enough money to study abroad. Ariana, from Russia,...

< YOHAIG home