Benue Mother Of Two Commits Suicide Over MMM

Posted January 25, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

Mavrondi Mundial Money box (MMM) has been blamed for the death by suicide of a 34 year old mother of two, Mrs Gloria Samson in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The woman was said to have left her home on December 28, 2016 to drown herself in River Benue. Her body was discovered on January 2, 2017 by police.

At the time she was leaving the house, she was said to have pleaded with her children to forgive her and at the same time told the children to tell their father to forgive her.

It was gathered that the deceased had decided to take her life after the freezing of MMM because she had obtained loans in four places to invested in the ponzi scheme of Russian origin.

It was gathered from the deceased’s neighbors at Vandeikiya street, High level, Makurdi that she had borrowed about N400,000.00 from different micro finance banks and invested it in MMM only for the scheme to announce a freeze on cashing out a few days after her investment.

“What we gathered is that she had borrowed money from four different places and invested in MMM but shortly after MMM suspended payment to subscribers, she withdrew to her shell,” the neighbors said.

Samson David, the deceased’s widower confirmed that he was aware his wifetook loans, but he could not confirm if she actually invested it in MMM.

“Towards November and December, 2016, I discovered she took loan from four places over N400,000.00, but I don’t know what she actually did with the money because this time there was nothing in the shop to suggest that she invested the money into her business and truly she took loans”.
The state police spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu confirmed that the Police actually recovered the body of a woman from River Benue.
Mrs Samson was buried on Friday at the Ankpa ward public cemetery.

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/benue-mother-of-two-commits-suicide.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mother of three commits suicide in Ekiti There was gloom in Ajebamidele area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital where a 46-year-old woman, identified as Mrs....
  2. Man commits suicide in Benue over MMM alleged crash – We’ve not received such report – Police ONE Adakole in Otukpo, Benue State, who had slated his wedding for...
  3. Benue: JSS 2 student commits suicide after boyfriend abandoned her for another girl A Junior Secondary School (JSS) II student of Gyegeh Memorial College Logo1 , Makurdi, Benue state, Jessica Beer, has committed...
  4. 49-Year Old Managing Director Of Medical Centre Commits Suicide The 49 year-old Chief Consultant Gynaecologist and Managing Director of Hope Medical Centre Benin City, Dr John Abode, who was...
  5. Another Nigerian Commits Suicide, He Was 52 Residents of Salvation Avenue in the Ajegunle, Ikorodu area of Lagos State have found the corpse of a man by...
  6. Village headman commits suicide in Malawi, says he’s weak and tired A 68-year-old village Headman and the Eneya II of Ntcheu district in Malawi,  has committed suicide after complaining of severe...
  7. MMM Participant (Final Year Student) Commits Suicide In Enugu – The body of a final year student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has been found dangling from a...
  8. Civil Servant Commits Suicide In Ekiti A civil servant in the employ of Ekiti State Government, identified as Mr Tope Afolayan, has has reportedly committed suicide....
  9. Monarch In Delta State Commits Suicide Tragedy hit the Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday, when the traditional ruler of the...
  10. Man, 27, commits suicide in Osun Map of Osun THE strange death of a 27-year-old man, Adekola Busari, whose body was found dangling in a living...

< YOHAIG home