Benue Mother Of Two Commits Suicide Over MMM

Mavrondi Mundial Money box (MMM) has been blamed for the death by suicide of a 34 year old mother of two, Mrs Gloria Samson in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The woman was said to have left her home on December 28, 2016 to drown herself in River Benue. Her body was discovered on January 2, 2017 by police.

At the time she was leaving the house, she was said to have pleaded with her children to forgive her and at the same time told the children to tell their father to forgive her.

It was gathered that the deceased had decided to take her life after the freezing of MMM because she had obtained loans in four places to invested in the ponzi scheme of Russian origin.

It was gathered from the deceased’s neighbors at Vandeikiya street, High level, Makurdi that she had borrowed about N400,000.00 from different micro finance banks and invested it in MMM only for the scheme to announce a freeze on cashing out a few days after her investment.

“What we gathered is that she had borrowed money from four different places and invested in MMM but shortly after MMM suspended payment to subscribers, she withdrew to her shell,” the neighbors said.

Samson David, the deceased’s widower confirmed that he was aware his wifetook loans, but he could not confirm if she actually invested it in MMM.

“Towards November and December, 2016, I discovered she took loan from four places over N400,000.00, but I don’t know what she actually did with the money because this time there was nothing in the shop to suggest that she invested the money into her business and truly she took loans”.

The state police spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu confirmed that the Police actually recovered the body of a woman from River Benue.

Mrs Samson was buried on Friday at the Ankpa ward public cemetery.

