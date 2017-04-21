Best Answer To The Interview Question “Why Hire You?”

You finally got an interview invite to that dream job. After sending a carefully prepared Curriculum Vitae and brilliantly scaling through difficult assessment tests, you are at the final hurdle. You are now seated before a panel of smiling yet intimidating-looking interviewers after days of preparation, but the simple question ‘Why Should We Hire You?” stops you in your tracks, and you try to stammer out a response, not sure of the best answer to give.

Your confusion is not strange. Statistics show that the ‘Why Should We Hire You’ question is one of the most difficult interview questions of the 21st Century and the one job seekers fail at the most.

The Best Answer to The Question:

There is no best answer to the ‘Why Hire You’ question, but there is a guideline you must follow to craft a brief yet impactful response that will effectively convince your interviewer(s) that you are the best man or woman for the job.

The guideline is simply:

1. What are your top 3 soft skills: e.g problem solving, analytics, collaboration?

2. What is an example of a situation in which you used these skills?

3. What is your top achievement?

4. How can you bring these skills and the experience gained when you accomplished (2) to play in the role you are interviewing for?

Going by this guideline, what will your response to the question be? Try it and see.

Also see a sample response at the Source page.

Source: http://blog.sprocial.com/2017/04/why-hire-me.html