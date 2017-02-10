Between A Ghanaian Fan Who Doesn’t Wear Bra & Comedian Tunde Ednut (Photos)

A young Ghanaian lady, Vickie Ama (@vickie__ama), recently wished Nigerian UK based comedian and singer, Tunde Ednut a happy birthday.

However, she did not only wish him a happy birthday, the dark-skinned lady who is more popular on IG for her huge boobs and her obvious dislike for bra which is apparent in most of her pictures on the social platform where her huge Tips can be boldly seen through the dresses, also called Tunde Ednut Bobrisky’ bae.

Tunde quickly shut her down, by asking "Who is bae?"

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Bobrisky is the controversial Nigerian cross dresser who always shares photo hints of an abroad based man as his "bae" (lover). That led to a massive online speculation as to whom the mystery "bae" could be.

Towards the end of 2016, there was an epic online war between Tunde and and the so called Bobrisky. Tunde didnot hide his hatred for him as he blasted him endlessly, and now imagine this lady calling him ‘Bobrisky’ bae?

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/between-busty-ghana-fan-who-doesnt-wear.html