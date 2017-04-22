Biography Of Late Veteran Actor, Olumide Bakare

Here is a post which is set to give you all you need to know about Late Veteran Actor, Olumide Bakare. In this post Fabinfos.com will be giving you details on Late Olumide Bakare’s biography, his full profile, his family information, details as regards Olumide Bakare’s death and movies he has starred in.

Full name: Olumide Bakare (a.k.a Chief Konko)

Date of Birth: 26th, November 1953

Date of Death: 22nd April, 2017 (Aged 64years old)

Occupation before death: Actor

Late Olumide Bakare’s Death

Many people are looking to confirm if Olumide Bakare is truly dead, and the question, Is Olumide Bakare Dead? Keeps popping up on the internet.

The veteran actor is dead. He died on Saturday, the 22nd of April year 2017.

The thespian, who had been seriously sick since the year 2013, underwent a surgery at University Teaching Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State, shortly before his death. Olumide Bakare’s death came as a shock to his numerous fans globally.

Late Olumide Bakare Biography and Life history

Olumide Bakare was a veteran actor, who is well known for the major role he played in the yoruba movie industry in Nigeria. He was also known as Chief Koko by many of his fans, this was due to the role he played as a troublesome landlord in the rested TV Series, Koko Close.

Olumide Bakare during his time as an active actor took part in so many block-buster movies and soap, notable among them was the popular soap, Papa Ajasco and Company by Wale Adenuga.

His active movie career came to a premature halt after he fell critically ill in the year 2013. He was flown abroad for a surgery and returned after, though he was never active in the movie industry after.

In the month of February 2017, his health relapsed and he was critically ill once again.

Late Olumide Bakare’s medical condition did not improve due to a heart and lung related illness diagnosed by medical expert.

It was gathered that Late Olumide Bakare needed about N30,000 daily for diagnosis after having spent over a million naira on medical expenses. Many Nigerians came to his aid as funds were raised, to foot his health bill.

List of Late Olumide Bakare Movies

Late. Olumide Bakare is an actor, known for Ise onise (2009), Aye olorogun (2007) and Iboji (2008), Maami (2011), last flight to Abuja, kofo the first lady, koboko and others.



