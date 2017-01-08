Bishop Sam Zuga “Removes Black Object From A Lady’s Private Part” (Photos)

Posted January 8, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

Bishop Sam Zuga “Removes Black Object From A Lady’s Private Part” (Photos)


Founder of House of Joy International Ministries, Bishop Sam Zuga who last year turned cold water to hot water during one of his deliverance service in Ebonyi state is back with another miracle.

The evangelist who has also evangelized in several parts of the globe, yesterday Saturday January 7th delivered many in Katsina-Ala, Benue state.

According to photos he shared on his official Facebook account, during the deliverance service, a big black object came out of a lady’s private part.

Lasgidi Online reliably gathered from those that commented on the photos that it actually happened as they watched on.

The black object that came out of a lady’s private part during deliverance.



http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/01/bishop-sam-zuga-removes-black-object-in.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos From Bishop David Oyedepo’s 62nd Birthday Party The founder of Winners Chapel clocked 62 year old on Tuesday September 27th. Here are photos from a party organized...
  2. Check Out These Stunning Photos Of A Charcoal Black Model Her name is Lolita and she calls herself the black Hannah Montana. Black is beautiful! See more photos below. http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/stunning-photos-charcoal-black-model-lolita.html...
  3. Woman’s Husband Poured Hot Water Into Her Private Parts In Kenya (Photos) Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/10/27/this-womans-husband-poured-hot-water-into-her-private-parts/ Sometimes, romance goes sour, and the devil takes control. This Kenyan woman, Catherine Wakere, had hot water poured...
  4. See The “Miracle” Performed By A Pastor In Ebonyi That Has Got People Talking (Pics) "This is rare"… A heated debate has been sparked online following report that Bishop Dr Sam Zuga allegedly turned cold...
  5. Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert (Photos) Pop singer, Kcee and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY have flown in a private jet to Anambra State, for...
  6. Photos From Ekiti Private Sector Union’s Solidarity Rally For Fayose The Conference of Ekiti Private Sector Unions solidarity rally for Fayose. #EkitiWorkersStandWithFayose see more photos below.. sourcehttp://www.reportnaija.com/2016/07/photos-ekiti-private-sector-unions.html Nairaland...
  7. Nollywood Actor Baba Tee’s Ex Releases Tearful Video after He Removes All Her Photos from Facebook Nollywood actor and comedian Babatunde Bernard, known for his role in Yoruba movies, is on the receiving end of his...
  8. Doctor Removes Herdsman’s Kidney In Adamawa After Mistaking It For Tumour (Photos) Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa state has personally intervened in a situation involving a doctor in a private clinic in...
  9. Bishop petitions Buhari over indiscriminate opening of private schools in FCT Buhari THE Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Abuja, Rev. Duke T. Akamisoko, has expressed worry over what he described as...
  10. Olamide Dazzles In New Photos In A Bishop Inspired Cap Olamide has taken a step further in looking dapper. The rapper today released new photos of himself in a bishop-inspired...

< YOHAIG home