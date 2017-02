Here are trending photos of a boiled pieces of meat which reportedly changed to Allah Akbar at Olowogbowo area in Lagos. Facebook user; Bankole Adegboyega Abdul Kabir, shared the photos online which have now gone viral. The incident seems to have brought excitement among religious online users.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/shock-as-boiled-pieces-of-meat-changes.html