Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau’s New Video, Calls It Propaganda

Posted December 29, 2016 6:38 pm by Comments

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.

In a statement on Thursday, Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman said the attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims.

He said: “While effort is ongoing to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.”

He added that: “We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.”

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing,” he stated.

Usman noted that troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram with a view to bring them to justice.

He enjoined the public to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious and report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/army-dismiss-new-shekau-video/178275.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Purported Boko Haram Video Mere Propaganda – Army The Nigerian Army has dismissed a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location on Thursday, showing...
  2. New Video Of Boko Haram Is Mere Propaganda And A Sign Of Desperation – Army The Nigerian Army has described the controversial factional leader of Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau, as a mentally sick and...
  3. Boko Haram: Shekau is mad, ignore him – Army tells Nigerians The Nigerian Army has reacted to the latest video footage released by factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar...
  4. Army dismisses latest Boko Haram video The military yesterday said the factional leader of the terrorist group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau is “unstable and irrational saying...
  5. Defence Headquarters Dismisses New Boko Haram Video The Defence Headquarters has advised the public to dismiss an online video said to have been released by Boko Haram...
  6. Boko Haram Leader Missing In New Video The Boko Haram terrorist group has reportedly released another video, but again, conspicuously fails to feature its leader, Abubakar Shekau....
  7. Army Declares 3 Persons Wanted Over Links With Boko Haram Video The Nigerian Army has declared three persons wanted in connection with the latest video of the abducted Chibok girls released...
  8. Boko Haram: Shekau ‘fatally wounded’ in air raid – Nigerian Army *Mubi, Nuhu, other Boko Haram leaders killed By Fidelis Soriwei Abuja The Nigerian Air Force has killed an undisclosed number...
  9. Embattled Boko Haram leader, Shekau, resurfaces in video The embattled leader of jihadist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, resurfaced in a video posted online Sunday, rejecting assertions by...
  10. Boko Haram Releases New Video, Claims Shekau Is Alive A video purportedly released by the factional leader of insurgent group, Boko Haram, has debunked earlier claims by the military...

< YOHAIG home