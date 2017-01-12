Borno Government Bans Sale Of Alcohol, Brothels, Charcoal & Firewood (See All)

The Borno State Government has banned the sale of alcohol in the state with effect from Friday, January, 20 2017.

Also banned are brothels and spots where illicit drugs are sold and consumed except for military and para military formations.

This was made known by the Attorney General of the state, Barr. Shehu Lawan who is also the Commissioner for Justice.

The Attorney General told journalists at a news conference in Maiduguri that the government’s decision became necessary as some of the activities are “Clearly regulated or out rightly banned by law.”

Other activities banned are:

• Illegal operator of motor parks

• Patent medicine stores

• Baby factories

• Brothels

• Sales of alcohol

• Illicit drugs

• Use of shanties and illegal structures

• Charcoal and firewood

• Use of wrong plate number or unregistered vehicles

The state government also warned those engaged in sales of alcohol particularly in “Galadima, Gamboru, Moduganari, Wukari, Hot bite, Baga road, Mairi, London Ciki, Artillery and Village along Giwa barracks”.

“By this announcement sale of alcohol is only legal in “military and para military formations known as “Mammy markets” as provided by the liquor Business prohibition Law, 2000.”

Barrister Lawan said a committee in conjunction with security agents will monitor and ensure strict compliance and offenders will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.