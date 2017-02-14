Bridegroom Breaks Down In Tears While Wedding His Longtime Girlfriend (Photos)

Posted February 14, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

Photos of a young couple Wilson and Anne are trending online due to an emotional they both shared during their wedding ceremony. The bridegroom who couldn’t contain his emotion busted into tears while tying the knot in front of the guests. The bride also joined in shedding tears after seeing her man breakdown..

According to people who know them, the couple have known themselves for a longtime. We wish the lovely couple a happy marriage.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/bridegroom-breaks-down-in-tears-during.html

