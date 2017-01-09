Buhari Appoints Adedotun Sulaiman As Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria Chairman

President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN)
The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman.

The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

President @MBuhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the 19 MDAs of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture.

He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

While Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

http://nghubs.com/buhari-appoints-adedotun-sulaiman-as-frn-chairman/

