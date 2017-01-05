“Buhari Is The Best & Wisest President Nigeria Has Ever Had” – Turkey Based Igbo Man
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvKlEwJHajc
This Igbo boy based in Turkey says President Buhari is the best president Nigeria has ever had! Watch
