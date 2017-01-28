Buhari’s 2017 Budget Is Truly For Recovery – Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, says the budget is truly a budget of recovery and growth.

He believes the Buhari-led federal government is on the right track with its economic recovery plans to ease the pains caused by the state of the economy.

“The budget is based on a benchmark of 2.2 million barrels a day. The oil price of about $ 42.5 is realistic – probably it would be much better than that.

“We believe that the revenues will go up. There is a deficit of about 2.3 trillion and still below agreed deficit percentage of 3%,” he said.

Dr Saraki said that the federal government would soon embark on a road show on some of its economic plans.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/buharis-2017-budget-is-truly-for.html

cc lalasticlala