Buhari’s 2017 Budget Is Truly For Recovery – Saraki

Posted January 28, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, says the budget is truly a budget of recovery and growth.

He believes the Buhari-led federal government is on the right track with its economic recovery plans to ease the pains caused by the state of the economy.

“The budget is based on a benchmark of 2.2 million barrels a day. The oil price of about $ 42.5 is realistic – probably it would be much better than that.

“We believe that the revenues will go up. There is a deficit of about 2.3 trillion and still below agreed deficit percentage of 3%,” he said.

Dr Saraki said that the federal government would soon embark on a road show on some of its economic plans.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/buharis-2017-budget-is-truly-for.html

cc lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2017 Budget: Senate President Saraki Optimistic About Economic Recovery The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary till February 24, 2017, to allow the different committees work on the details of...
  2. Presidency Analyses 2017 ‘Budget Of Recovery And Growth’ The Nigerian Government has presented a breakdown of its budget proposal for the 2017 fiscal year. The analysis follows the presentation of...
  3. Buhari presents N7.28 trillion “Budget of Recovery and Growth” to National Assembly for 2017 President Buhari today presented the 2017 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly. The budget which is N7.28...
  4. Saraki Promises Timely Passage of 2017 Budget The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, says the National Assembly will ensure timely passage of the 2017 budget once they...
  5. Saraki, Udoma promise early passage of 2017 budget The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, yesterday promised early...
  6. 2017 budget must ease burden of masses, says Saraki SENATE President, BukolaSaraki, yesterday, called on the executive arm of government to ensure that the 2017 budget truly eases the...
  7. Senate will fast- track 2017 budget – Saraki Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday assured that the Senate will work assiduously to fast -track the consideration and passage...
  8. N2.36trn 2017 budget deficit to be financed from external, local borrowing – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the deficit of N2.36 trillion for 2017, which is about 2.18 per cent of...
  9. FG unveils economic recovery plan in February Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday highlighted some of the plans being put in place by the Federal...
  10. ‘2016 budget ‘ll set Nigeria on economic recovery path’ The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) yesterday said inspite of the bleak economic outlook and predictions for Nigeria,...

< YOHAIG home