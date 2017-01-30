Buhari’s Special Adviser, Abike Dabiri, Mocks Rumour Mongers Of Buhari’s Death (Pic)
Buhari’s Special Adviser, Abike Dabiri, laughs, hysterically, at those peddling his death rumour. She shared the recent photo of President Buhari with his wife, in London and wrote;
”Some rumor mongers will say"Oh.That is not London Ha ha ha”
https://twitter.com/abikedabiri/status/825644638795157505
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/01/buharis-special-adviser-abike-dabiri.html
