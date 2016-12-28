Building On Fire At Saka Bus Stop Ojo, Lagos (Photo, Video)
Posted December 28, 2016 4:38 pm by admin Comments
This is currently happening: Building on fire at saka bus stop, Ojo Lagos…
WATCH THE VIDEO
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cI9qqyrtiDg
Related posts:
- Fatal Fire Accident Around Igbologun Sea School, Lagos (Pics, Video) 30 Confirmed Dead, 6 Hospitalized After Critical Fire Accident At Igbologun, Lag Black Sunday This happened at the early hours...
- Fire Outbreak At Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (Video) Fire out break at Murtala Muhammed International Airport MMIA WATCH THE VIDEO: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hw2XcITgfiM Nairaland...
- See How Fire Destroyed This Building In Lagos (Photos) Fire fighters seen at the scene of a storey building that caught fire at Lawanson B/S,Lere. Fire caused by a...
- Fire Outbreak Destroys A Building In Opebi, Lagos (Photos) A building in Adefolu drive, off Opebi Allen, a highbrow area in Lagos State was in the early hours of...
- Mamman Kantagoran Building in Marina, Lagos Currently on Fire According to several reports circulating online, the Mamman Kantagoran House building in Marina, Lagos is currently on fire. It is...
- Man Mocks Angry Pastor As He Was Shouting “Holy Ghost Fire” In Paris (Pic, Video) Watch this hilarious video as an angry Nigerian pastor was calling on "Holy Ghost Fire" to consume man who mock...
- Fire guts Stanbic IBTC bank building in Lagos A building housing Stanbic IBTC Bank at Abesan Gate, Ipaja, Lagos, caught fire on Thursday with properties worth millions of...
- Man Filmed Masturbating Openly At CMS Busstop, Lagos (Photos, Video) IG User, Halid Rasak, shared the video showing this man publicly masturbating at CMS bus stop in Lagos this morning....
- Video Showing Collapsed Church Building In Uyo (Graphic Content) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXUud1KpCBY An amateur Graphic Video taken by a security personnel showing bodies trapped under the ruins of the collapsed church...
- VIDEO: Chigul, Saka, Victor Olaotan, others feature in Darey’s visual for Orekelewa Darey Art Alade has assembled an all-star cast for the visuals to ‘Orekelewa’, the second video from his 5th Studio...
What do you think?