Burnley Vs Manchester United Today At 2:15pm

Burnley forward Sam Vokes is "touch and go" to play because of a tight hamstring, says manager Sean Dyche.

Scott Arfield remains a doubt with a hamstring injury but Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit after a knee injury.

United’s Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both out for the season with knee injuries.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata remain unavailable but Ander Herrera and Ashley Young are both set to return to the starting line-up.