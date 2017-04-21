Can JAMB Registration Mistakes Be Corrected?
Posted April 21, 2017 6:38 am by admin Comments
Please help me out,, i made mistake with my subject combination while registering, pllease how can i correct it?
Related posts:
- JAMB: Candidates Complain Of Stressful Registration Process Some prospective candidates for the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) say they are facing poor internet network, stressful...
- Acknowledging Mistakes And Making Amendments There is so much good when someone find a person who calls his attention to his mistake and he who...
- No deadline extension for UTME registration – JAMB The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has so far registered 600, 000 candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation...
- JAMB: Parents, candidates call for more centres, extension of time for registration Some parents and candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Abuja have called on JAMB to increase the...
- JAMB introduces Remita to ease UTME registration pin purchase The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says that eligible candidates for its 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination can now purchase...
- Dear LIB readers; See what my wife did to me because I tried to correct her mistakes (photo) A pic I got from a LIB reader…says his wife did that to him because he tried to correct her...
- UTME Registration: JAMB introduces Remita to ease candidates’ pin purchase The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says that eligible candidates for its 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can...
- “President Buhari Should Make Jonathan’s Mistakes” – Says Omokri Reno Omokri, special assistant to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on social media, says President Muhammadu Buhari should make the same mistakes...
- [BREAKING] JAMB suspends 2017 UTME registration for 52 hours Friday Olokor, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja on Friday announced the suspension of registration for...
- JAMB begins sale of UTME forms, reviews registration Friday Olokor, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said, on Tuesday, that it would begin the sale of forms...
What do you think?