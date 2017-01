Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/01/30/car-bursts-into-flames-on-the-rumuola-flyover-port-harcourt/

A distress call was received yesterday about a burnt Volvo car on Rumuola Flyover in Port-Harcourt. The car led to the diversion of motorists to other routes.

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) evacuated the debris and the Flyover has since been open to the public.