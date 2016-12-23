Car Thief Tied Up, Dragged And Beaten In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics)

Posted December 23, 2016 11:38 am by Comments

Man beaten, dragged and tied for attempting to steal vehicle

A yet to be identified man was caught early today by residents in Abuja after he attempted to steal a vehicle. He was dragged and given the beating of his life. At the time of filing this report, it is unclear if he was handed over to the police.

http://politicsngr.com/videophotos-car-thief-dragged-beaten-abuja/


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mxfxt6pUz8

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Thief “Usman Bin Laden” Beaten To Death By Angry Mob In Kebbi (Disturbing Pics) An alleged thief known as Usman Bin Ladan met his Waterloo yesterday in Kebbi state after he was killed while...
  2. Thief Who Came From Owerri To Steal Car In Umuahia Caught & Tied With Rope (Pics) According to AFN,the man pictured above was caught in Umuahia by Bakassi while trying to steal Toyota Camry car.He came...
  3. Thief With Juju Beaten To A Pulp In Onitsha And Burnt Alive (Graphic Pics) Last week I shared the story of two thieves burnt alive along Onitsha-Owerri road by angry mob. Photos of how...
  4. Robber Caught In Benin, Beaten To A Pulp And His Legs, Hands Tied Up (Photos) About a month ago some theives invaded my friends house at upper Sokponba in Benin City, broke through the window,...
  5. Goat Thief Caught In Benin. Paraded With The Goat On His Neck (Pics, Video) WATCH THE VIDEO http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4sfKPQFoJY This Guy was caught yesterday around Eweka Lane for stealing goat. He was paraded round the...
  6. Singer Oritsefemi Beaten Up For Slapping A Bouncer At Quilox Night Club (Pics, Video) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoraHSpzVN4 It happened over night at Quilox night club, where our reporter confirmed musician Oritse Femi got into big trouble...
  7. Transformer Thief Caught After Surviving Electrocution In Borno (Graphic Pics) This transformer thief was caught in the early hours of today, inside the transformer of the State School of Nursing,...
  8. Car thief beaten to stupor in Abia [PHOTOS] A yet-to-be named car thief was Tuesday nabbed in Abia State Capital, Umuahia. He reportedly came all the way from...
  9. Policeman Accused Of Killing Man In Lagos Given The Beaten Of His Life (Pics, Video) A Man died earlier today after allegedly being pushed inside a gutter by policemen trying to arrest a bus driver...
  10. Suspected car thief beaten to death in Jos The Plateau State recently warned residents of rising cases of car theft within the Jos metropolis. The post Suspected car...

< YOHAIG home