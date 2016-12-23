Car Thief Tied Up, Dragged And Beaten In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics)

Man beaten, dragged and tied for attempting to steal vehicle

A yet to be identified man was caught early today by residents in Abuja after he attempted to steal a vehicle. He was dragged and given the beating of his life. At the time of filing this report, it is unclear if he was handed over to the police.

