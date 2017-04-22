Caroline Danjuma Congratulates Oritsefemi’s Wife On Her Marriage

Nollywood actress and wife to Nigerian billionaire, Caroline Danjuma, has taken to instagram to congratulate Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila Fash, on her marriage to the Nigerian music star.

Caroline who shared a photo of the Nabila,

wrote;

"This is what I have always prayed for concerning you …to see you become a MRS and to become the wife and mother you have always wanted … I thank God for fulfilling your heart desires .. may God bless your home and union .. congratulations Mrs O .."

The happy wife, has already thanked the actress for the post;

