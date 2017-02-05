Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (Photos)

Popular televangelist and former Presidential Candidate, Pastor Chris Okotie was caught on camera driving himself to church along the ever busy Kudirat Abiola Rd, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos State.

Chris who is the Senior pastor of ‘The Household of God Church’ was driving in his white Rolls Royce Phantom said to be worth over N80m while his police escorts rode in front and behind him.

I guess he doesn’t need a driver since the car is worth that much…

