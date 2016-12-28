“Check Out My Dad’s 40-Year-Old NYSC Cap Vs My 1-Year-Old NYSC Cap”

Time flew, things changed, quality things have gone home.
Just going through my dad’s stuffs and I saw his nysc cap. See quality material (cap + embroidered nysc emblem) against mine that was printed and is fading.

What do you think?

