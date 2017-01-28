Check Out NEPA’s New Year Resolution In 1986
Posted January 28, 2017 8:38 am by admin Comments
In 1986, the then NEPA took to the newspaper headlines as they promised no blackout again. Well I guess that statement came maybe to calm the nerves of angry Nigerians.
The screenshot was taken from palmchat.
Copied from www.palmchatnow.com
Related posts:
- 3 Things You Can Do With The Presence Of God 3 Things you can do with the presence of God Saw this on Palmchat and decided to share. I have...
- Year 2017 Resolution The South East Should Make It is usual for people to have resolutions with the arrival of a New Year and the several groups claiming...
- “4 Most Used Words By Nigerian Ladies” Nigerian ladies are just too much and their creativity level is so good.It is quite impossible to have a conversation...
- Nigeria, US Judges Exchange Ideas On Quick Resolution of Election Cases Nigeria and United States Judges have been exchanging ideas on how to ensure prompt resolution of cases arising from the...
- Ohanaeze raises resolution panel over Deji of Akure/Eze Ndigbo clash Disturbed by the increasing clashes and misgivings between traditional rulers and Eze Ndigbo in the South-West states of the country, the...
- 1,000 Kaduna youths protest one-year blackout Youths numbering over a thousand yesterday blocked the Ibrahim Yakowa Expressway around the popular Kamazo, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis,...
- Palmchat crowns Yaba Tech Student- Monah Chime, Winner of Miss Palmchat Contest | Gives Brand New Car and N500,000. On Thursday 2nd July 2015, in Yaba Technical College Lagos,the dazzling beauty queen Monah Chime was crowned Miss Palmchat 2014. The...
- Rita Anuku, 1986 Miss Nigeria dies The family of Rita Anuku, the 1986 Miss Nigerian has released a statement that the beauty queen passed away this...
- His New Year Resolution Is To Draw One Butt Everyday & Post To Tumblr… For all of 2016, Charles Vestal is going to be an ass man. The 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, made a...
- Kome Agulonu: Righting the Gender Wrongs is One New Year Resolution that Matters From a young age, I realised that there was something different about being a girl. Though I couldn’t have explained...
What do you think?