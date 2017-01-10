Check Out New Photos Of Stylish Wizkid’s 5-Year-Old Son, Boluwatife

Posted January 10, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife Balogun is growing up so fast. A few days ago, his mother, Shola sparked engagement rumours after sharing a photo wearing a diamond ring with caption "Yes"..She however took to Twitter to deny it after deleting the picture.

She wrote:

“Shola is not engaged, she would be eventually at the right time and to the best man (amen). But don’t chase him away with false news please.”

Anyway, checkout more photos of Star boy’s first kid.

What do you think?

