Check Out Photo Of The Longest Yam In Nigeria
Posted February 11, 2017 4:38 pm by admin Comments
This is a giant yellow yam called or okpai in ukwuani and igangan in yoruba.
This yam was harvested at12 months old.
It took the farmers three days to harvest the longest one.
These yam was produced in umuaja, ukwuani local government, delta state, Nigeria.
