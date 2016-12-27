Check Out Sports Minister, Dalung’s Swag & Outfit As He Attends 2016 Tarok Carnival

Posted December 27, 2016 3:38 pm by Comments

Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung graced the Tarok Cultural Carnival of his people.Disclosing the things,he said….

‘BACK TO THE ROOTS.

Marking yet another most significant day of my life, identifying and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of my people, the Tarok Cultural Carnival 2016′.

Check out photos of his outfit at the event below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/solomon-dalung-attends-2016-tarok.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governors Okorocha & Ayade Storm Imo Carnival, Check Out Their Swags Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha and his Cross River counterpart Ayade Stormed Imo State Carnival. Check out their swag Source:...
  2. Minister Of Sports, Dalung Turns ‘Mechanic’ As His Car Breaks Down On The Road (Pics) The minister of Youth and Sports, Barr Solomon Dalung, turned into a mechanic today after experiencing a flat tyre on...
  3. Sports Minister, Dalung Arrives Zambia (Photos) Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung pictured with other officials as they land Ndola airport in Zambia ahead of the World...
  4. Sports Minister Dalung Poses With Japanese Billionaire After Helping U23 Team (Photo) Japanese billionaire Dr. Katsuya Takasu promised and redeemed his promise to reward team coach Siasia and Captain Mikel Obi with$...
  5. Zambia Vs Nigeria: Sports Minister, Dalung Celebrates Super Eagles Win (Photos) Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung pictured as he celebrates Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Zambia’s Chipolopolo. http://www.metronaija.com/2016/10/photos-sports-minister-dalung.html Nairaland...
  6. Checkout Oluwo Of Iwoland, Oba Akanbi’s Swag As He Steps Out Like Arabian King Oba Rasheed Adewale Akanbi of Iwo land is a youthful king with swag.His outfit says it all.Check out his swag...
  7. Stop using sports facilities for weddings, thanksgivings, carnivals, etc – Sports Minister tells Governors Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has advised state governors to stop the use of sport facilities in their state for...
  8. APC is in crisis over 2019 election – Sports minister, Dalung The Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, on Thursday said the seeming crisis in the ruling All...
  9. “These Pics Of El-Rufai & Dalung With El-Zakzaky Shows Never Trust Politicians” Politics is a game you can not predict.Pictured below are photos of Shiite leader El-Zakzaky with El-Rufai and Solomon Dalung...
  10. Niger Delta Avengers Blast Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung For Meeting With Fraudsters Awele Ogbogu The Niger Delta Avengers has chided Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youths and Sports, over claims that he held...

< YOHAIG home