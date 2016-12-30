Check Out The Reason For Clearing Cache As Well As Data On Android

If you’ve by chance checked your Android application drawer, you’ve observed that every application has two tasks: Clear Cache and also Clear Data. But do users know the difference? And more important, do users know when they’re helpful?

Clearing Application Cache

As you use an Android application, you may have to regularly pull data off the internet– pictures, for instance. Rather than pulling it each time you make use of the app, the picture gets saved in a cache. It’s much faster to get access to it next time, and also you save money on data plan.

But in some cases, the cache can differ from what the data should truly be, which can result in outdated info. Other times, the cache holds up with a lot of data, which can decrease app functionality. When this occurs, it can help to get rid of the cache.

Open up Settings.

Go to Apps.

click on the app you intend to clear.

Click on Clear Cache.

Removing App Data

As you make use of Android applications, some settings and data get saved between sessions. For instance, sign into an app clicking "Remember me" will save your information to data. Data also saves things such as account settings, app preferences, and so on.

Various applications, like Youtube, might store offline video data, while some other, such as Maps, may save offline map data. This can use up a LOT more storing space that you were looking for, which is a good idea to clear app data periodically. Basically, getting rid of app data "resets" an application back to the way it would be when it was initially installed.

Go to Settings.

Go to Apps.

click on the app you intend to clear.

Click on Clear Data.